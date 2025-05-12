United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 0.6% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $284,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.69.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.4%

URI stock opened at $672.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $616.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

