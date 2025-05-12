United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 0.6% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $284,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals
In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on United Rentals
United Rentals Stock Up 0.4%
URI stock opened at $672.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $616.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.
United Rentals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Rentals
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 American Outperformers Are Lifting and Initiating Dividends
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- New Tariffs Hit Film Industry—What It Means for Netflix
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 ETFs Beating the S&P 500 as Volatility Rises
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.