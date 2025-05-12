LRI Investments LLC Sells 206 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LRI Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $219.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

