Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Chevron stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $138.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.07. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Chevron by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 52,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $5,948,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 480,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

