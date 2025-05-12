Casino Stocks To Follow Now – May 11th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, Churchill Downs, and MGM Resorts International are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate casinos, resorts, and other gaming facilities. Their market performance is driven by factors such as gaming revenue, customer foot traffic, tourism trends and regulatory changes in the jurisdictions where they operate. Investors typically track metrics like average revenue per patron, occupancy rates and regional gaming legislation when evaluating these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 27,367,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,415. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of CHDN traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.04. 986,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,504. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $150.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average is $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,075. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

