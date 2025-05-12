Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,867,193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The stock has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

