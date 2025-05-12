J. Goldman & Co LP Purchases 6,991 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 146.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $5,819,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in International Business Machines by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.50.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $249.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $163.53 and a 12 month high of $266.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.