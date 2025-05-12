Best Defense Stocks To Research – May 11th

Boeing, GE Aerospace, Analog Devices, Citigroup, RTX, Rocket Lab USA, and Onsemi are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and support military equipment, weapons systems and related technologies for government armed forces. Their financial performance is closely tied to government defense budgets and geopolitical events, which can make them relatively stable investments even during broader market downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,653,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,826. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average is $166.91. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $229.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $216.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $207.51. 3,537,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,435. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. 8,938,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,423,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.69. 4,857,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.91. The firm has a market cap of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

NASDAQ:RKLB traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. 30,261,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,649,681. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of ON traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. 11,721,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,456. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Featured Articles