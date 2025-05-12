LRT Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

XOM opened at $107.38 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $464.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

