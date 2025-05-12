Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.69.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6%

MCK opened at $694.12 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $728.48. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

