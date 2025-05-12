MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.2%

GE opened at $214.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $229.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.24 and a 200 day moving average of $187.97. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $221.47.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

