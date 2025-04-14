Campion Asset Management Acquires 118 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.