F M Investments LLC Purchases 2,939 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

F M Investments LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of REXR stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

