F M Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

F M Investments LLC increased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $183,786,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,748,000 after buying an additional 508,359 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,211,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,982,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Herc by 578.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,760,000 after buying an additional 197,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.20.

Shares of HRI opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $109.39 and a one year high of $246.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

