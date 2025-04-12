Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,419,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 202,627 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after buying an additional 48,981 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average is $126.97. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

