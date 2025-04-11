First Foundation Advisors Has $1.52 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.71% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOTI. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Trading Up 6.3 %

MOTI opened at $31.33 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $158.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.79.

About VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

