First Foundation Advisors Has $783,000 Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after buying an additional 228,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

DIAL opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.