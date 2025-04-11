Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.28% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after buying an additional 168,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 160,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,257 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 66,530 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 40,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of HSII stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. This represents a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

