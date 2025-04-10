Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Upstart worth $113,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPST. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Upstart by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,158,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Upstart Stock Up 20.2 %

Shares of UPST stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $96.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. This trade represents a 42.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,269,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

