Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 1,053.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,156.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $823.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $49.12.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

