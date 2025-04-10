Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 14,609 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,526,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.37% of Radian Group worth $111,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,700,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,094,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,351,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 245,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,693,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,231.60. This trade represents a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Radian Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Radian Group Price Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

