iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74.

About iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

