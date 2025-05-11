iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.
iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74.
About iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF
The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.