Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
Topdanmark A/S Stock Up 3.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.
About Topdanmark A/S
Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.
