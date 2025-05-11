Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 5,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.
Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.
Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile
Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rails, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, offices, and homes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Skanska AB (publ)
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.