McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

McCoy Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This is a positive change from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.14%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

