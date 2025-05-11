Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 116,025 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises 1.1% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $55,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 352.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DECK opened at $121.18 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.79.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

