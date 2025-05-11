EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Trading 8.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 15,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 23,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

EnWave Trading Up 8.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

