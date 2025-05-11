Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $996.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 billion.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %

RDY stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

