Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Sylvamo Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,575.16. The trade was a 13.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

