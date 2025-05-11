GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673,365 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.33% of GE Aerospace worth $597,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after buying an additional 529,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after acquiring an additional 553,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.2 %

GE stock opened at $214.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $216.80.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

