TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.69 and last traded at $37.72. Approximately 1,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

