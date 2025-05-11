Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Purchases 3,812 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned 0.05% of Hims & Hers Health worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after buying an additional 8,364,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 139,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 62,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 738,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $3,026,285.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,604,247.12. The trade was a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,628.17. This represents a 35.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,790,311 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.28 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

