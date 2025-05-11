Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,063 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $144,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT stock opened at $243.18 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.93 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.65.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.31.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

