Fiduciary Trust Co Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRO. UBS Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BRO opened at $111.42 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

