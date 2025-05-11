JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Lowers Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,330,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 238,122 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises 2.4% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $410,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,813,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5,795.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,204,000 after buying an additional 3,245,689 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after buying an additional 2,873,406 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,819,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,478,000 after buying an additional 2,695,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,418,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,829,974,000 after acquiring an additional 841,167 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $67.19 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,908,838.30. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 18,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $1,152,040.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,698.35. This represents a 24.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

