Best Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – May 8th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of well-established companies whose total market value typically exceeds $10 billion. Because these firms have proven business models, diversified revenue streams and high trading volumes, their stocks tend to exhibit lower volatility and greater liquidity. Investors often favor large caps for their relative stability and regular dividend payouts, even though their growth potential may be more modest than that of smaller-cap peers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $11.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.38. 78,282,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,753,771. The stock has a market cap of $925.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,003,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,418,655. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.73.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $491.09. The stock had a trading volume of 31,045,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,390,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.34.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ:PLTR traded up $9.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.73. The stock had a trading volume of 106,672,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,672,395. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $280.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,077,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,625,769. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded up $8.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $442.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,473,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,347,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $8.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $605.69. 10,331,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,420,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $570.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

