Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BRTHY stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.22. Brother Industries has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

