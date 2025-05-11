Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%.
Brother Industries Stock Performance
Shares of BRTHY stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.22. Brother Industries has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.
