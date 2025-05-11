Focus Partners Wealth Buys 83,299 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 113.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $35,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC now owns 36,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $236.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.68 and a 12-month high of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 52,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. This trade represents a 29.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,132.80. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,866 shares of company stock valued at $28,216,569. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

