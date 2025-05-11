Junto Capital Management LP Sells 66,375 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Junto Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,375 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up about 1.8% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $93,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $205.01 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.97.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

