Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Koppers updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.750-4.750 EPS.

Koppers Trading Up 3.4 %

Koppers stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54. Koppers has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Koppers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

