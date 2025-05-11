Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10), Zacks reports.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PPTA shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 22,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $200,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,338.28. This represents a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,195 shares in the company, valued at $196,600.75. The trade was a 31.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $166,582 and have sold 59,610 shares valued at $606,423. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.