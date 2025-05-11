Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 4,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 1,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial, consumer goods, and business service companies operating in various sectors in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers.

