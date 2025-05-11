Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Takes $746,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,512,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,122,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,581,000 after purchasing an additional 853,388 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $17,919,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 50,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 25,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $153.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

