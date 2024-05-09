Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 376,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after acquiring an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $439.11. 3,454,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,857,629. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.00. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $321.60 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

