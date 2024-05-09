Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $155.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler Companies from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Airbnb Stock Down 6.1 %

Airbnb stock traded down $9.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,257,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Airbnb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Airbnb by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

