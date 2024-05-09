Verus Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $78.83. 1,022,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,970. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

