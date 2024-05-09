Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $42,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,315.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $89,445.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares during the period. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $14,103,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

