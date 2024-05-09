Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Jacques Perron Purchases 290 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Jacques Perron acquired 290 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,108.15.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$173.52 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$215.24. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$160.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$155.64. The stock has a market cap of C$33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5510259 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$207.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.50.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

