Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Raised to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SDE. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.73.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDE

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SDE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,307. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$743.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.