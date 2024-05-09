SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.66-3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.68-4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 67.14.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SN opened at 67.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of 52.64. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.