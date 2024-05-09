RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Wedbush

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.76.

Get RealReal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAL

RealReal Trading Up 5.4 %

RealReal stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 487,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $455.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.94. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Katz purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.